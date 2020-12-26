ValuEngine Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DBD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

