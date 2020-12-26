Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,521,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

