VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.52% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 115,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

