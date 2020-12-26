Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 125,670 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The offshore driller reported ($5.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

