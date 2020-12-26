VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 3,792,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,346,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $755.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

