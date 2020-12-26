VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 3,792,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,346,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $755.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
See Also: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.