VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.