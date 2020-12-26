Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Verasity has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00115097 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000168 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00509120 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

