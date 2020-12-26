Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $66.25. 178,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $66.35.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

