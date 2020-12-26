Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.38.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.31. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 310.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 145.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

