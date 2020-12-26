Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

