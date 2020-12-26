Viacoin Market Cap Reaches $6.86 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $175,093.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00528168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,644 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

