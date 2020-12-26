ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $672,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $12,056,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

