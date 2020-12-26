VIBE Trading Down 11.3% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $91,089.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00046617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00315191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars.

