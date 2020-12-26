VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.06

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.06 and traded as high as $50.06. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 2,940 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

