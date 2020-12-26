VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 30.8% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One VIDY token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $404,949.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00301283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

