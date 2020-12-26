Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

VMD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 670.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 346.1% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 95,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

