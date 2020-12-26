VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.04 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194.04 ($2.54). 9,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 61,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.52).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.29. The company has a market capitalization of £97.59 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00.

In other news, insider Sean Hurst purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

