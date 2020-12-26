Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.21% of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

