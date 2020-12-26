Vodi X Reaches Market Cap of $140,840.78 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Vodi X has a total market cap of $140,840.78 and $63.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00130313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00637990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00157380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00342348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00092804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00057280 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

