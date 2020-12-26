VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Trading Up 7.5%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 222,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 182,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $340.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $252,186 in the last three months. 19.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VOXX International by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

