Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €65.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.60. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.