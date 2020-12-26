Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

WMG stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion and a PE ratio of -60.40. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Warner Music Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

