Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRE. Capital One Financial cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

