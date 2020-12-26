Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.54.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. 466,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,889. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

