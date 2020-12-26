Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.25 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $194,063.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00126469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00191930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00620283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.