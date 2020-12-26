Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits Market Cap of $10.01 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $233,874.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00134734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00663073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00164075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060418 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.