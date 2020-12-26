Weibo (WB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 28th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Weibo has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WB stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WB. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

