Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,144,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after purchasing an additional 806,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

