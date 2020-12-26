Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 89,124 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,891,000 after buying an additional 12,889,104 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,014,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 2,278,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,991,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,228,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

