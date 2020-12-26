Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 89,124 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,124 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 904,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 359,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 868,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

