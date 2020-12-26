Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

