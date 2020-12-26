Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

