Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $352,000 Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,466,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 409.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 287,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director John S. Shiely bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

