Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $359,000 Holdings in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of GTT Communications worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,810,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 536,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 749.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 432,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $3.82 on Friday. GTT Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT).

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.