Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $371,000 Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

