Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $376,000 Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ames National were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATLO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Scott T. Bauer acquired 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $57,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

