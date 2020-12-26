Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Genasys worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 56,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $394,983.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,891 shares of company stock worth $2,249,182. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.64. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

