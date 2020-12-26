Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,210 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of CHIQ opened at $33.62 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

