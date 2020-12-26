Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,282 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,466,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 409.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 287,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

In related news, Director John S. Shiely purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

