Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Ames National worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

ATLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Scott T. Bauer acquired 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $57,948 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

