Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLDN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

