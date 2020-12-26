Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $81.00 at Northcoast Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price upped by Northcoast Research from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

