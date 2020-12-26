WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 2,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

