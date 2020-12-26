Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $210.48

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and traded as high as $222.00. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 748,869 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.12.

Get Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Ben Rogoff bought 10,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.