Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.