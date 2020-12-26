XIO (XIO) Market Cap Tops $10.81 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $506,924.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 454.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000165 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,005,292 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

