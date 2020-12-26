Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 1,789,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,743,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.