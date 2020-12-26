Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Buy”

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE YELP opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

