Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.32. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $98.90. 111,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

