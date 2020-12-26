Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 629.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

